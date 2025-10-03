Sigep 2026: Ice-cream Drives the 47th Edition

Summer ice-cream consumption (in value) is expected to grow by around 3% compared to 2024, a period that will account for at least 70% of the sector's turnover in Italy, estimated at around €3 billion. More generally, Italy — along with France and Spain — has driven ice-cream consumption in Europe, accounting for 68% of portions sold in the top five markets. These are the figures the entire supply chain will present at Sigep World - The World Expo for Foodservice Excellence, organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) at Rimini Fiera from January 16 to 20, 2026.

Now in its 47th year, the event confirms its position as the international showcase for the best of the ice-cream, pastry, chocolate, coffee, bakery, and pizza industries. It is expected to be a record-breaking edition, with 1,300 exhibiting brands from over 30 countries, spread across 30 pavilions, and an estimated attendance of professional visitors from over 150 nations. According to data from Crest, Circana, and AIG (Italian Ice-cream Makers' Association), summer 2025 has confirmed the centrality of the Italian market in Europe.

"Despite some uncertainties related to unfavorable weather, summer is driving ice-cream consumption in Italy, France, and Spain, which together account for 68% of portions served in the top five European countries," explains Matteo Figura, executive director of Foodservice Italy at Circana. "Ice-cream confirms its place as an accessible luxury category that consumers are not willing to give up." According to AIG, the sector was driven primarily by central Italy (+5%) thanks to cities of art, and the south (+4%), while the north saw minimal growth due primarily to bad weather. Meanwhile, Sigep World has announced new features for the 47th edition, which will have a significant international focus.

Starting with India—a booming ice-cream industry—as Guest County, the 'Sigepland' project targeting Germany, the world's second-largest ice-cream market after Italy, and not forgetting the "What is Ice-cream?" digital campaign aimed at foreign operators. Finally, significant attention will be given to international competitions. Above all, the Ice-cream World Cup, where Italy, the newly crowned 2024 champion, will compete against 11 other nations in the world's most important team competition in the sector.