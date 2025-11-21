Macfrut: 43rd edition presented in Colombia

Over forty producers, exporters, and representatives of the main Colombian fruit and vegetable sector associations attended the presentation in Bogota of the 43rd edition of Macfrut, the international trade fair for the fruit and vegetable sector, scheduled to take place at the Rimini Expo Centre from April 21 to 23, 2026.

The event was organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and Macfrut, with the institutional support of the Italian Embassy in Colombia. In attendance were the Italian Ambassador to Bogotá , Giancarlo Maria Curcio , and Mario Beccia , Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) in Bogotá. Speaking on behalf of Macfrut, Enrico Turoni , Director of Cesena Fiera, highlighted how the 2026 edition's flagship products will be avocados and mangoes, tropical fruits enjoying considerable dynamism in the global market, representing a business valued at $80 billion.

Colombia is establishing itself as an increasingly important international supplier in the fruit and vegetable sector. Fruit growing has a strong social impact: it generates direct and indirect employment in rural areas, contributing to regional development. Avocado is Colombia's second most exported fruit after bananas, consolidating its strategic role in the fruit export basket.

The European market is the main outlet for Colombian avocados: in 2024, approximately 73% of exports were destined for Europe, 27% for the US. Colombian mangoes also play a key role, benefiting from favorable climatic conditions—year-round production—which makes their offerings competitive on international markets.