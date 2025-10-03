DoorDash Completes Acquisition of Deliveroo

DoorDash has formally completed its acquisition of Deliveroo. In an open letter, DoorDash co-founder and CEO Tony Xu calls it "the beginning of a new chapter, not the end of an old one," declaring that "the Deliveroo app and products you know and love are not going away." The letter goes on to highlight how "with DoorDash's technology and global scale, we have the opportunity to reach more people, in more places, with a greater impact."

The letter is addressed directly to each of our stakeholders: consumers, businesses, and riders, explaining the company's intentions to build on what has already been achieved.

To Deliveroo's 7 million active customers, Xu speaks of the company's intentions to make the user experience "even faster, smarter, and more enjoyable." With Deliveroo's network of approximately 178,000 merchants on the platform, Xu shares the company's ambition to introduce more tools to help businesses "grow both online and offline." To Deliveroo's network of 130,000 riders, Xu says that "flexibility" will be protected while efforts will be made to "new forms of support and protection to make deliveries easier and safer."

Wolt co-founder Miki Kuusi will become Deliveroo's new CEO, in addition to his current role as Head of International at DoorDash. Kuusi will move to London in the coming months to take up this role, replacing Will Shu , who resigned in recent days.

"I've known Will and other members of the Deliveroo team for many years and have always admired what they've built: a strong brand, an exceptional product, and world-class operations," said Miki Kuusi , CEO of Deliveroo and Head of International at DoorDash. "I want to especially thank Will for everything he's done for Deliveroo and the industry as a whole. It's extraordinary what this team has built and accomplished. I couldn't be more excited to learn from everyone as we take our shared mission to the next level."