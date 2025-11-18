Ferrero (Sogemi) joins the board of the World Wholesale Markets Union

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Cesare Ferrero , President and CEO of Sogemi and Vice President of Italmercati, has been appointed to the board of the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM), a network operating in 50 countries around the world and bringing together 200 members united by the goal of ensuring food safety and fresh products accessible to all.Ferrero , who will lead the European WuWm Group, takes over from Italmercati...