Ferrero (Sogemi) joins the board of the World Wholesale Markets Union
The network brings together 200 members united in the goal of ensuring food security and fresh food for all.
Cesare Ferrero , President and CEO of Sogemi and Vice President of Italmercati, has been appointed to the board of the World Union of Wholesale Markets (WUWM), a network operating in 50 countries around the world and bringing together 200 members united by the goal of ensuring food safety and fresh products accessible to all.Ferrero , who will lead the European WuWm Group, takes over from Italmercati...
EFA News - European Food Agency
