Alì Group: Revenue to rise to over €1.4 billion (+1.5%) in 2024

The Alì Group closed its 2024 financial year with revenues of over €1.4 billion (up 1.5% from the previous year). EBITDA also grew, rising to €108 million (up 1%), while its market share in Veneto stood at 18.1%. "Our economic and financial strength is the result of a model that puts people and the sustainability of our decisions at the center," stated Alì CFO Marco Canella . "We look to the future with responsibility, convinced that only a long-term vision can ensure stability and new opportunities for future generations."

2024 saw a series of grand openings, openings, and renovations, including the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new "Aponense" Shopping Center in Abano Terme (Padua). This year, the Veneto-based large-scale retail chain is consolidating a "steady but gradual" development plan, according to a statement, with the inauguration of a store in Trebaseleghe (Padua), bringing the total number of Alì stores to 119. Also in 2024, the Veneto-based retailer's workforce increased by 143, reaching a total of 4,832 people: 54% of them are women, and 95% have permanent contracts.

The Alì Group has invested over €3.2 million in the local community for social, cultural, sports, and environmental projects. Among the initiatives are the nearly 500,000 meals donated to the Veneto Food Bank and the over 6,000 trees planted.



