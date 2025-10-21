Erbazzone Reggiano: Application for PGI registration published in the EU Journal

Recognition of European Geographical Indication certification for Erbazzone Reggiano is edging ever closer, becoming Emilia-Romagna's 45th PDO and PGI product. The proposed registration application was published today in the Official Journal of the European Union. From this point on, a three-month period begins, the so-called opposition phase. After this period, in the absence of justified objections, Erbazzone Reggiano becomes Emilia-Romagna's 45th PDO and PGI product.

"The official registration process has finally begun. This is excellent news for Erbazzone Reggiano: the publication of the application in the European Official Journal represents one of the final steps in the process of recognition as a Protected Geographical Indication," says Regional Councilor for Agriculture Alessio Mammi . "This is an ever-closer goal that will soon enhance one of the most authentic expressions of Emilia-Romagna and Reggio Emilia cuisine and add it to the list of Emilia-Romagna excellences recognized at the European level."

"Inclusion in the list of certified European PGIs," the councilor continues, "will allow us to protect and promote this traditional product, supporting the work of producers and thus strengthening the territorial and cultural identity of our region's food, along with its economic and promotional value. I thank everyone who contributed to this achievement, especially the Association of Erbazzone Reggiano Producers, all the municipalities in the province of Reggio Emilia, and those who worked towards this recognition: their commitment demonstrates their desire to achieve Erbazzone Reggiano PGI, which will benefit the entire region."

Erbazzone Reggiano is a savory pie filled with herbs and consisting of two layers of unleavened dough enclosing a filling of vegetables and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. It is round or rectangular in shape, irregular, 1 to 3 cm thick, and weighs between 300 g and 3 kg.



