Rigoni Asiago: Revenue to grow by double digits in 2024

Rigoni di Asiago closed 2024 with a total turnover of €162.7 million. This represents a 13% increase compared to 2023, driven primarily by exports: while in Italy, the Veneto-based organic company's revenue increased from €80.9 million to €88.3 million (+9%), the European market recorded a 19% increase, from €59.2 million to €70.3 million.

The group also announced some figures for the first half of 2025, which show an increase in volumes, especially for the Nocciolata and Natù lines. The sustainability report was also presented, confirming the plant-based and gluten-free identity of all Rigoni di Asiago products.

As of December 31, 2024, the group had 336 employees, distributed largely between Italy (54%), France (23%) and Bulgaria (22%), with the remaining 1% operating in the USA and Benelux.

Rigoni di Asiago stands out for having introduced initiatives for direct dialogue between management and workers, in order to encourage company harmony and create a welcoming atmosphere within the company: "Breakfast with the CEO" are informal meetings with small groups of collaborators, while the Town Halls are events open to all employees to strengthen mutual understanding.