Beer & Food Attraction 2026: The event expands and launches Mixology Attraction

Rimini Fiera is preparing to turn the spotlight on Beer&Food Attraction, the leading European event for the beverage and bar industry organized by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), scheduled for February 15-17, 2026. Following the success of the last edition—with 600 exhibitors and more than 130 international buyers from 40 countries—the event is being revamped and growing further, with the new Mixology Attraction brand, a redesigned exhibition layout, and areas designed to enhance the out-of-home community, making the trade show experience even more engaging, themed, and functional for exhibitors and visitors.

Circana's Horeca Panel, which monitors the beverage sector sold by wholesalers, indicates a 39% growth in value from 2019 to 2024; more generally, total turnover in the first six months of 2025 was €2.3 billion. According to Circana's Crest data, out-of-home visits in Italy have now returned to pre-Covid levels, with €9.7 billion in August 2025 compared to €10.2 billion in the same period in 2019. This is also demonstrated by total purchases of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, which remain stable at €2.2 billion, exactly as they were six years ago. Comparing the two periods, the main growth areas were carbon-free soft drinks (+24%) and, above all, purchases of alcoholic cocktails (+32%, from 69 million to the current 91), as well as liqueurs and spirits, which went from 58 million in 2019 to 76 million last August (+30%), also showing significant growth in the last year (+23% compared to 2024).

These numbers confirm the strong interest in the beverage and mixology world, which will be a key focus of the 11th edition of Beer&Food Attraction. Among the major innovations is the launch of the Mixology Attraction brand, further enhancing the beverage, mixology, and spirits sectors alongside beer. It will be positioned at the center of the exhibition layout with several focuses: Mixology Circus, which will host internationally renowned bartenders alongside masterclasses and talks on new industry trends; the Mixology Village exhibition area featuring the finest spirits; and the return of Sparkling&Mix, where sparkling wines, prosecco, and semi-sparkling wines will take center stage in the culture of mixed drinks.

Alongside mixology, Beer&Food Attraction confirms its role as a benchmark for the beer community: from craft microbreweries to large industrial groups, the event will offer the largest beer exhibition in Italy, in a sector that – according to Assobirra – is currently worth 10.2 billion euros.

The 2026 edition will feature new special areas designed to bring together supply and demand, such as "L'Aperitivo Land," where all the food options for casual dining can be paired with beverages, and "Eat&Play," an experiential space for enjoying entertainment outside the home. Great importance will be given to established industry events, such as Italgrob's International Horeca Meeting, where industry and distribution meet to discuss trends and challenges in the out-of-home sector, and the "Beer of the Year" award organized by Unionbirrai.

The 8th edition of BBTech Expo, the trade show dedicated to raw materials, process technologies, and bottling of beer and beverages, will be held concurrently. This event will further strengthen its identity in 2026. Together with the Italian Craft Beer Conference organized by Unionbirrai, which will provide an in-depth look at the craft beer production process, and the Beer&Tech Arena, it will be a platform offering insights, tools, and concrete inspiration for those working in the sector.

Beer&Food Attraction will, as always, host the industry's most important national competitions. These include the Italian Cuisine Championships organized by the Italian Chefs Federation (FIC), but there will also be space for young talent through the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award (in partnership with Angi-Associazione Nazionale Giovani Innovatori and ICE Agenzia), which recognizes startups and innovations in the sector. Furthermore, with its new exhibition layout, Beer&Food Attraction 2026 will offer an even clearer and more integrated visitor experience: three main focuses—Beer&Food, Beverage&Mixology, and Beverage Technologies—designed to enhance every professional community in the out-of-home sector. This format combines content, business, and international networking, consolidating the event's role as a European hub for the beverage and bar industry.