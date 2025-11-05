Basilicata Strawberry: EU Recognizes It as a PGI

The designation "Fragola della Basilicata PGI" was registered in the Official Journal of the European Union on 5 November 2025. According to updated data from the Qualivita Observatory, this brings the total number of Italian PDO and PGI designations in the food sector to 331.

With the registration of the new PGI, Italy reaches 331 GIs in the food sector – of which 174 are PDO, 153 PGI, and 4 are STG – to which are added 529 wine products, for a total of 860 PDO-PGI-STG designations, and considering the 36 GIs for Spirits, the total number of Geographical Indications reaches 896.

Basilicata boasts 20 DOP and IGP designations—14 of which are in the food sector and 6 in the wine sector—in addition to the 4 STGs recognized throughout the country and 2 GIs for spirits. Food sector: Basilicata boasts 14 designations (6 of which are DOP and 8 IGP). According to the latest estimates from the ISMEA-Qualivita 2024 Report, the DOP economy in Basilicata is worth 18 million euros.

The production area of the Basilicata PGI Strawberry includes the administrative territory of the municipalities of Bernalda, Montalbano Jonico, Montescaglioso, Nova Siri, Pisticci, Policoro, Rotondella, Scanzano Jonico and Tursi, in the province of Matera, in the Basilicata region.

The Basilicata PGI Strawberry refers to the fresh fruits of the following varieties of the Fragaria x ananassa species, Fragaria genus, of the Rosaceae family: Sabrosa, Inspire, Nsg 203, Nsg 465, Nsg 207, Sabrina, Melissa, Marisol, Flavia, Ardea, Arvem, Elide, Flaminia, Koinè, Ligea, Limvalnera, Marielouise, Medì, Nabila, Partenope, Primavera, Red Sayra, Red Samantha, Red Shaida, Red Sara, Renewal, Pajaro, Tudla, Thetis.

The Basilicata PGI Strawberry stands out for its excellent organoleptic qualities, the result of its strong connection to the territory. The mild climate, abundant sunlight, pure irrigation water, and well-drained, fertile soil create ideal conditions for a sweet, fragrant, and firm strawberry. The Metaponto area, the heart of this production, is considered the "strawberry garden" and is often referred to as the "California of Italy."

The inclusion of the Basilicata Strawberry in the European register of Protected Geographical Indications is "a strongly desired result, which testifies to the quality and recognisability of Italian agricultural products", commented the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests Francesco Lollobrigida .

"Each new recognition," the minister emphasizes, "represents a step forward in valorizing the work of producers and strengthening the link between the territory and the supply chain. In the case of the Basilicata PGI Strawberry, this connection is evident. The mild climate, good sun exposure, and fertile soils of the Metapontino area make this area particularly suited to excellent cultivation."