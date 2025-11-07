Macfrut: A November packed with international missions

The international presentations for Macfrut 2026 are in full swing, confirming the trade fair's increasingly global reach. November in particular will see the fruit and vegetable event showcased in Central and South America, targeting key markets that will be the focus of the international focus of the 43rd edition of the trade fair, which will have the Caribbean as its partner area. The focus of the event will be promoting the international fruit and vegetable supply chain ahead of the 43rd edition of the trade fair, scheduled for April 21–23, 2026, at the Rimini Expo Centre, in a joint initiative with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

The trip begins November 9th and runs through November 12th in the Dominican Republic, a key country in the Caribbean region that will be the focus of Macfrut 2026's international program. Another mission will take place on November 13th and 14th in Colombia. Colombia boasts a vast fruit and vegetable market worth over $6 billion, and has been attending Macfrut for years with institutional and industry delegations.

In mid-November (November 12-14), Macfrut arrives in China for Asia Fresh – International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair. Taking place in Shanghai, the event offers participation in the fair along with the opportunity to visit the Shanghai Market (Shanghai Huizhan), the second largest in China, participate in a retail tour, and hold business meetings with major importers.

Finally, from December 8th to 12th, we'll be in São Paulo, Brazil, a market that has become increasingly strategic for our country's apple and kiwi exports, given the critical issues that have emerged in the Red Sea region. The mission will include meetings with importers and buyers from major large-scale retail chains.

"Macfrut has always made its global reach its hallmark, with a view to enhancing the supply chain," explains Cesena Fiera President Patrizio Neri . "This approach is characterized by missions to strategic countries for Italian companies, accompanied by buyer incoming activities through the essential support of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). In recent days, Macfrut received important recognition from Albania's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Andis Salla , who, in a meeting with Italian Ambassador Marco Alberti , underscored the importance of this fair for the development of the Albanian agricultural sector on the European market. This recognition encourages us to make Macfrut 2026 increasingly international."