Sigep Asia prepares for the Gelato World Cup

Excitement is building as Asia's top gelato makers prepare to compete in one of the most anticipated events in the artisanal gelato world: the Asia Selection of the Gelato World Cup. Taking place from July 15 to 17, 2026, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the competition will be held concurrently with Sigep Asia and Restaurant Asia 2026.

The prestigious competition will crown the next Asian champion, a team that will proudly represent the continent at the renowned Gelato World Cup 2028 in Rimini, home to the leading global platform celebrating excellence in the foodservice industry, including gelato, pastry, coffee, bakery, and pizza.

Participants will face six challenging challenges designed to showcase their technical expertise, creativity, teamwork, and artistic skill. Using high-quality ingredients and tools from leading global gelato, chocolate, and pastry brands, the competition promises a perfect blend of classic gelato craftsmanship and innovative, cutting-edge presentations.

The jury will consist of the team captains of the participating countries, along with two iconic figures from the international gelato community: Sergio Colalucci , president of the Gelato World Cup, and Sergio Dondoli , the competition's official commissioner. Their presence at the competition will underscore the high standards and international prestige of the event.

"The extraordinary energy and creativity emerging from the Asian selections highlights how deeply rooted and rapidly evolving the passion for gelato is across the region. Our mission is to fuel this growth, combining Italian tradition with the bold and innovative directions that are shaping gelato in Asia and beyond," said Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia.

The success of the Asian Selections is made possible thanks to the strategic support of the Worldchefs Association (World Association of Chefs' Societies, a global network of chef associations founded in October 1928). This global authority on culinary excellence represents over 110 member countries and millions of chefs worldwide. Worldchefs plays a key role in setting global culinary standards through training, certification, and international collaboration. As Ragnar Fridriksson , CEO of Worldchefs, emphasized, "The Sigep Gelato World Cup Asia Selection represents the very best of the innovation, craftsmanship, and passion that characterize our industry. It brings together exceptional talent from across Asia, celebrating creativity and excellence in gelato. We are proud to support the event, which not only showcases technical mastery but also fosters international collaboration and raises the global standard for artisanal gelato."

In this spirit, President Colalucci emphasized the importance of unity and excellence, as competition continues to grow in Asia and beyond. He stated: "As President of the Gelato World Cup, I am delighted to participate in Sigep Asia 2026 for the Gelato World Cup - Asia Selection. We are grateful to be able to count on the collaboration of Chef Kenny Kong , our point of reference for the Asian selections, whose contribution is invaluable to us. The partnership with Worldchefs adds further prestige to the competition, raising its profile and ensuring globally recognized standards of excellence. This increasingly demanding competition will highlight the future Asian teams who, through knowledge, professionalism, and expertise, will best combine the mastery of artisanal gelato making with innovation, using high-quality raw materials, ingredients, and technology. They will be ready to compete in the Gelato World Cup finals at Sigep World 2028."

As President Colalucci emphasized, this endorsement is further strengthened by the involvement of Chef Kenny Kong , a leading figure in the Asian pastry and gelato scene and a esteemed member of the Worldchefs International Judging Committee and the Gelato World Cup Committee of Honor. Chef Kong stated: "United by craftsmanship, inspired by nature, we elevate regional traditions through the excellence of artisanal gelato. This selection celebrates Asia's rich cultural heritage through its vibrant fruits, unique ingredients, and spices, while fostering the development of professional skills in the art of flavor. It fosters friendship and cooperation between gelato makers and pastry chefs, as we pre-select three exceptional Asian teams to represent the region at the Gelato World Cup 2028 in Rimini, Italy. The mission is to provide a platform for communication and learning between gelato makers and pastry chefs from across the region, strengthening bonds of creativity, knowledge, and shared passion."

Chef Kong 's experience and strong connections within the regional culinary scene have been instrumental in establishing the competition in Singapore, ensuring its credibility, relevance and long-term impact.