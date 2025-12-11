Croatian-Slovenian hard full-fat cheese approved as PGI

The European Commission has added “Istarski ovčji sir / Istrski ovčji sir”, a cheese originating in Croatia and Slovenia, to its list of protected geographical indications (PGI).

Istarski ovčji sir / Istrski ovčji sir is a hard, full-fat cheese made by coagulating raw or pasteurized sheep's milk with rennet, separating the whey. Its flavor is salty and spicy, with a pronounced aromatic note of sheep's milk and the plants the sheep feed on. Long-aged cheeses melt in the mouth when eaten, and their flavors become stronger. With longer aging, the cheese takes on a distinctively spicy flavor.

It can be released onto the market after at least 60 days of maturation, but no later than 12 months. The preferred time for consumption is within the first 12 months of the cheese's release.

The specific characteristics and quality of "Istarski ovčji sir / Istrski ovčji sir" are the result of the semi-extensive way of sheep breeding, the composition of the milk of the indigenous Istrian sheep breed (Istarska ovca/Istrska pramenka) and the long tradition and skill in the production of sheep cheese.

Istarski ovčji sir, or Istrski ovčji sir, is produced in the Istria region, which extends across both Croatia and Slovenia. This cheese reflects the area's unique cultural and environmental influences. In Croatia, the cheese benefits from the mild sub-Mediterranean climate along the coast, while Slovenia contributes its mountainous terrain, influencing grazing conditions for the native Istrian sheep. The blend of Croatia's coastal fields and Slovenia's diverse soils gives the sheep's milk rich flavors, resulting in an aromatic and long-lasting cheese.