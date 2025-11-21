The European Commission has added Belgium's "Boudin blanc de Liège" to its register of protected geographical indications (PGIs). "Boudin blanc de Liège" is a white pudding made from lean pork meat and fat. During preparation, the mixture must be flavored with whole dried marjoram leaves. The mixture is stuffed into natural casings, resulting in a sausage that is traditionally eaten cold, sliced.

Dried marjoram leaves are the defining ingredient of "Boudin blanc de Liège." The unique characteristics of this Liège sausage stem from the precise quality requirements of the dried marjoram leaves and the special care required during drying, stripping, and storage. Grown in the open ground, the leaves must be harvested before flowering and dried on racks away from sunlight.

Marjoram is part of the cultural identity of the people of the southern Belgian province of Liège. The herb is used to flavor various local dishes such as Liège-style prawns, calf's head, and meatloaf. The specific skills involved in producing "Boudin blanc de Liège" date back to the 20th century and are passed down among Liège butchers from generation to generation through apprenticeships or employment.