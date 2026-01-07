Bayer and ADM renew their partnership in Maharashtra for three years.

Bayer, a global company with core competencies in life sciences, healthcare, and agriculture, and ADM-Archer Daniels Midland, a global leader in innovative, nature-based agri-food solutions, through its Gurugram ADM, a global agriculture and food processing company with significant operations in India, have announced a three-year extension of their partnership to support farmers in Maharashtra, India, building on the success of the program launched in 2022.

With the extension, the program will quadruple its reach, reaching 100,000 farmers through FPOs (Farmers' Producer Organizations) and expanding its coverage from 35,000 hectares to 200,000 hectares. The expansion will cover seven districts of Maharashtra, adding Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Solapur to its original footprint of Latur, Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad), and Beed.

The partnership, launched in June 2022 to strengthen sustainable farming practices in soybean cultivation in Maharashtra, successfully reached 25,000 farmers by May 2025, achieving its goals and laying a solid foundation for further expansion.

The partnership, the official press release emphasizes, also relies on a credible sustainability framework: the ProTerra Foundation, which focuses on five critical areas of supply chain sustainability:

customized production management (Production); tailored spraying programs that emphasize pre-harvest intervals and biodiversity protection (Protection); professional implementation guidance (Program Monitoring); detailed documentation on crop management (Passport); collaborative expertise in post-harvest pest management (Post-Harvest Management).

To complement these efforts, the official statement adds, "Bayer has conducted extensive in-person and online training programs to strengthen farmers' skills in good agricultural practices (GAP), biodiversity, and sustainability."

Through a combination of demonstration plots and large-scale outreach, the company has engaged thousands of growers, connecting with over 58,000 farmers through conference calls on integrating pest management (IPM) systems into crop management.

In all project districts, Bayer also organized hundreds of training camps on planting and crop management, while a carefully selected group of farmers underwent rigorous BayGAP training to adopt globally benchmarked sustainable agricultural practices.

At the same time, ADM's team of agronomists receives regular training in comprehensive cultivation practices, including nutrient and pesticide management programs, as well as Good Agricultural Practices (GAP). This allows them to effectively guide farmers in implementing sustainable practices while safeguarding the economic viability of farming communities.

Building on this foundation, ADM has leveraged its extensive network in India, spanning oilseed production, processing, commodity trading, animal feed, and food, to deepen its support for farming communities. This includes on-the-ground engagement through its Krishi Vikas Kendras (KVKs), a network of over 50 crop development and procurement centers.

Together, Bayer and ADM will continue to apply the same proven sustainable agriculture and training practices throughout their extended partnership.

“By leveraging ADM’s market connections and global resources,” explains Amrendra Mishra , Managing Director of Ag Services & Oilseeds and Country Manager India at ADM, “we aim to equip 100,000 farmers with the tools to strengthen economic resilience, improve sustainable livelihoods, and drive the future of Indian agriculture through practices that promote environmental and supply chain sustainability.”

Reflecting the shared commitment to sustainability, Simon Wiebusch , Bayer's Country Divisional Head of Crop Science for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, said: "Sustainable development in agriculture cannot be achieved in isolation, but requires deep, purpose-driven partnerships. Our expanded collaboration with ADM demonstrates what is possible when organizations come together with a shared commitment to farmer prosperity, climate-smart practices, and responsible stewardship. By extending proven solutions across Maharashtra, we aim to help farmers sustainably improve yields while building a more resilient and future-ready agricultural ecosystem."