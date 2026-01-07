Ukraine: FAO establishes three-year agricultural emergency and recovery plan

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has released its Emergency Response and Early Recovery Plan for Ukraine for 2026-2028, outlining priority actions to protect agricultural livelihoods, restore production capacity and support Ukraine's agri-food sector.

"The war has significantly complicated the lives of Ukrainian farmers, from access to land and machinery to the ability to market their products. At the same time, the agricultural sector remains vital to the country's food security, employment, and economic stability. For this reason, together with our partners, we are investing in the resilience of rural families and the future of Ukrainian food systems," said Taras Vysotskyi , Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The pressures caused by the war are particularly acute in frontline regions, where agricultural infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, access to land is limited by explosive remnants of war, and producers face labor shortages and rising production costs. Together, these factors have disrupted production cycles, limited market access, and weakened the agricultural sector's ability to operate beyond basic survival.

FAO's Emergency Response and Rapid Recovery Plan for 2026-2028 responds to these challenges through an integrated, multi-year approach that links immediate agricultural assistance with early recovery and resilience-building interventions. The Plan prioritizes safeguarding food production for vulnerable rural households and smallholder farmers, while also contributing to the restoration of productive resources, supporting targeted agricultural land rehabilitation, and strengthening pathways to market-oriented and climate-resilient production.

"Ukrainian rural communities cannot afford a pause between emergency response and recovery," said Shakhnoza Muminova , FAO Country Director for Ukraine. "This Plan is designed to bridge this gap by protecting livelihoods now, restoring secure access to land, and supporting farmers and rural families in rebuilding production. Continued and predictable support is crucial to prevent more severe losses and sustain recovery efforts over time."

The Plan is structured around three mutually reinforcing pillars: evidence and coordination, emergency agriculture, and early recovery. Together, these pillars aim to ensure that assistance is targeted, data-driven, and aligned with national priorities, while supporting the gradual transition from humanitarian assistance to long-term recovery and resilience.

Particular attention is paid to frontline regions, women and youth, internally displaced persons and returnees, as well as the rehabilitation of agricultural land affected by explosion risks—a prerequisite for restoring production, strengthening food security, and enabling safe economic activity in rural areas. By linking emergency action to rapid recovery and investment-oriented interventions, FAO aims to preserve Ukraine's agricultural potential and support the agri-food sector as a pillar of national resilience and future reconstruction.

FAO's active portfolio in Ukraine currently stands at $25.9 million, of which $24 million is earmarked for emergency and early recovery activities. Additional resources are needed to expand coverage, prevent further erosion of production capacity, and ensure that agriculture remains a foundation for long-term recovery and development.



