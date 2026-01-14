It does not receive public funding
Bolton food inaugura il Research & innovation center

Situato a Singapore è destinato a generare uno sviluppo sostenibile nel settore ittico

Bolton, con la Business Unit Food, ha inaugurato il “Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center”, segnando una tappa fondamentale nel percorso di lungo periodo dell’azienda volto a generare cambiamento positivo e sviluppo sostenibile nel settore ittico. Con sede a Singapore e con il supporto di Enterprise Singapore (ESG), “Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center” rappresenta un investimento strategico...

