Bolton Food inaugurates its Research & Innovation Center
Located in Singapore, it is intended to generate sustainable development in the fisheries sector.
Bolton, through its Food Business Unit, has inaugurated the “Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center,” marking a milestone in the company's long-term journey to generate positive change and sustainable development in the seafood sector. Based in Singapore and supported by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the Bolton Food Research & Innovation Center represents a strategic investment in scientific innovation, aim...
EFA News - European Food Agency
