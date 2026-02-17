Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Nasta Acquires FirstMate and Accelerates Development in North America
The French pet food group is known in Italy for the Forza10 brand and a factory in Veneto
Nasta Pet Food, a French family-owned international group specializing in ultra-premium pet nutrition, today announces the acquisition of FirstMate Pet Foods, an independent premium manufacturer based in British Columbia, Canada. Following this transaction, and with the integration of FirstMate and its parent company Taplow Ventures Ltd., now wholly owned by Nasta Pet Food, the Group significantly...
lml - 57600
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency