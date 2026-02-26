Heineken Italy invested in the Massafra brewery

A total investment of €700,000 will save 13,000 cubic meters of water annually, equivalent to about five Olympic-sized swimming pools. These are the figures for the new rainwater reuse project launched by Heineken Italia at its Massafra brewery, in collaboration with the Apulian company Technoacque, based in Fasano (Brindisi).

The Taranto brewery, a beer production hub for Puglia and the entire South, thus confirms its leadership in water management: by the end of 2025, it had already exceeded the target of 2.9 hectoliters of water per hectoliter of beer produced set by Heineken Global for 2030, reaching 2.80 hl/hl. In an area that frequently faces water crises and low rainfall, the Massafra site is called upon to meet more ambitious goals and has set a new target: reducing consumption to below 2.6 hl of water per hl of beer produced by 2030.

The new system, designed by Technoacque, includes a system for refining and reusing the brewery's first-run rainwater. The recovered water will be used entirely in the brewery's technical processes, such as cooling machinery and lubrication systems, without any contact with the product. The project is part of the global responsible resource management strategy "Brew a Better World," which aims to reduce the water and environmental impact of the Group's operations by 2030.

"At Heineken Italy, sustainability is nothing new: we've been committed to improving the environmental impact of our breweries since 2010. The water recycling project in Massafra is a concrete step in this direction and will further reduce the brewery's water consumption," explains Leo Gasparri , Sustainability Manager for Heineken Italy. "It's an example of how the company's commitment to increasingly sustainable beer production can be combined with respect for the land and the local community."

"Massafra has been one of the Group's most virtuous breweries for years, and today it takes another step forward," adds Alessandro Merlo , director of the Massafra brewery. "We have chosen a local partner with whom we share a focus on the community, technical expertise, and a long-term vision. The people at our brewery have always had a particular sensitivity to sustainability and respect for resources: investing in an innovative solution like this means caring for local resources and those who work with us, strengthening the bond between industry and the local area."

Founded in 1983, Technoacque specializes in the design of industrial water treatment and reuse systems. "Collaborating with a company like Heineken Italia," says Francesco Sardella , Technical Manager at Technoacque, "allows us to deploy our most advanced solutions, contributing to an efficient and sustainable industrial model."

The investment includes €300,000 for the filtration system and €400,000 for the civil engineering works required to integrate it into the production site. With this project, Massafra consolidates its role as a sustainable innovation hub for Heineken Italia, strengthening its commitment to responsible water management in one of the driest areas of the country.

In the spirit of transparency, the project will include the launch of an independent third-party verification process to confirm that the data in this press release corresponds to the actual numbers that will emerge once the plant is operational.