Heineken completes acquisition of Fifco's strategic assets.

Heineken has announced the completion of the acquisition of Fifco's beverage and retail businesses, following the receipt of all regulatory and corporate approvals. Effective immediately, Heineken is beginning the integration process, which is expected to be completed in 2026. Rolando Carvajal , currently CEO of Fifco, will join Heineken and continue to lead the business, ensuring business continuity while driving growth.

"Today (January 30) marks an exciting milestone: we officially welcome Fifco's talented team and iconic brands to the Heineken family, strengthening our leadership position in the attractive and growing region of Central America. We have a deep understanding of Fifco's business and culture from our long-standing partnership, which will support a swift and seamless integration," said Dolf van den Brink , CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Heineken.

The integration of Fifco's beverage and retail businesses further strengthens Heineken's EverGreen 2030 strategy, driving premiumization, innovation, and superior growth in its core markets in Central America. Heineken is committed to achieving revenue and cost synergies in commercial execution, logistics, and brewing operations. Further value will be created by the integration of a diversified portfolio of beverage brands, including the iconic Imperial beer, and an established retail network.

The financial impact of the transaction is expected to be in line with the information released by Heineken last September (read EFA News ).