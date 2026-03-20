EFSA and FAO reach agreement on health protection

EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority, and FAO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, have signed a memorandum of understanding strengthening their cooperation and reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting sound regulatory science for the protection of public health.

The agreement reflects a shared goal: to ensure that innovation drives competitiveness while maintaining the highest safety standards. In a context of rapid technological change and increasing complexity, the three-year partnership will promote science-based solutions for safe, sustainable, and resilient food systems, in line with the principles of "One Health."

According to the memorandum of understanding, cooperation will cover areas such as plant and animal health, pesticide risk assessment and sustainable agricultural practices, nutrition, and cross-disciplinary data work, as well as methodologies and communication. The partnership will also promote joint efforts on emerging issues and fields such as novel foods, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and microbiome research.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Nikolaus Kriz , Executive Director of EFSA, and Máximo Torero , Chief Economist of the FAO. Speaking at the signing ceremony, which was also attended by Ambassador Martin Selmayr , Head of the European Union Delegation in Rome, Nikolaus Kriz underscored the importance of the agreement.

“I am very proud to see this collaboration with FAO take shape,” said Kriz . “By combining our expertise, we will be better prepared to address emerging challenges and strengthen safe, innovative, and sustainable food systems. I am confident that, together, we can bring real benefits to public health.”