The flagship restaurant at Fiumicino Airport

Fiumicino Airport, Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Airport, is once again one of the best in the world. This was confirmed by the World's Best Airport 2026 ranking by Skytrax, the leading global air transport rating agency. For the second consecutive year, the airport is among the top ten global airports, ranking seventh, ahead of Istanbul, Munich, and Vancouver.

Singapore Changi Airport leads the ranking in first place, followed by Seoul's Incheon International Airport in South Korea, and Tokyo Haneda Airport in third. Hong Kong Airport follows in fourth place, Narita International Airport in fifth, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in sixth.

The 2026 World Airport Awards are international recognitions awarded based on the results of a passenger satisfaction survey. The survey involved travelers of over 100 nationalities at more than 565 airports worldwide. The survey found that passengers particularly appreciated the shopping and dining options, as well as the efficiency of security checks at Fiumicino Airport.

Leonardo da Vinci Airport also won the title of Best Airport in Southern Europe. The award was announced in London during the Passenger Terminal Expo World.

"The positive ratings demonstrate the quality of the experience offered by ADR and strengthen the airport's position among the leading airports globally," said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.