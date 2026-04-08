Barilla is the world's leading food company by reputation

For the third consecutive year, Barilla has confirmed its position as the world's leading food company in terms of reputation in the Global RepTrak 100 conducted by RepTrak, which has been analyzing the companies with the best global reputations every year since 1999.

In the 2026 ranking, the Group ranks ninth overall, moving up 16 spots from 2025 (when it ranked 25th) and thus entering the global top 10, confirming the reputational growth it has built over the years. This achievement reflects Barilla's ability to combine product quality, industrial vision, and social responsibility, elements that are increasingly central to assessing corporate reputation. The study, in fact, considers key dimensions such as performance, innovation, governance, sustainability, and the ability to generate trust over time.

“In the current macroeconomic environment characterized by strong uncertainty, maintaining stable performance is already a positive sign,” says Sara Fargion , Vice President, EMEA at RepTrak. “In this scenario, however, the ability to grow becomes a true differentiating factor. The food sector, in particular, is under significant pressure: persistent inflationary dynamics continue to fuel high media attention and consistently influence public perception in all 14 countries where we measure reputation.”

Present in over 100 countries, with 30 production sites and an annual production of over 2 million tons of pasta, ready-made sauces, and baked goods, Barilla continues to invest in innovation and the continuous improvement of its offering.

This is the direction taken by the inauguration in November in Parma of Bite (Barilla Innovation & Technology Experience), the new research and development center where 200 professionals, including food technologists, researchers, engineers, and food designers, develop new products, improving recipes, production processes, and packaging. Bite is a cutting-edge hub that integrates scientific expertise, food culture, and technology to design the future of food, thanks also to an open innovation ecosystem involving universities and research centers globally, accelerating the development of increasingly sustainable, safe, and consumer-focused solutions.

Confirming its ability to meet consumer needs, the Group has distinguished itself in recent years with two awards in the Product of the Year category: in 2025, the Barilla Al Bronzo line was awarded in the Pasta category, while in 2026 the recognition was given to Barilla Protein+, both chosen by over 12,000 consumers in research conducted by Circana.

The Barilla Group's growth and its ability to identify new food trends and cultures are also supported by its partnership with Formula 1, which has brought the value of Barilla conviviality to the world's premier motorsports competition. Meanwhile, in Italy, initiatives with a high social impact, such as the solidarity campaigns with Dynamo Camp and Doctors Without Borders, have mobilized thousands of volunteers and engaged tens of thousands of citizens, helping to support social and humanitarian projects through concrete gestures of participation and sharing.

At the same time, Barilla continues its social and environmental journey, integrating sustainability and energy and water efficiency at the heart of its growth model. This commitment also extends to Barilla's nearly 9,000 people, the true driving force behind the Group's performance. This commitment translates, among other things, into a global equal parental leave policy, guaranteeing both parents 12 weeks of full pay, and the achievement of gender pay parity by 2020, in accordance with the principle of "equal pay for equal work" for all Barilla employees worldwide.