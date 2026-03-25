Granoro accelerates sustainability and digitalization efforts

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Technological innovation, reduced energy consumption, and streamlined production processes: these are the pillars of the investment plan on which Granoro has focused its resources to make its industrial model increasingly sustainable and digitalized, aligning it with new demands for efficiency and transparency.From 2022 to today, the renewal process has involved total investments exceeding €8 million, a...