F.lli De Cecco acquires RossoGargano

F.lli De Cecco di Filippo – Fara San Martino – has formalized the acquisition of Foggia-based RossoGargano SCApA. The binding agreement reached with RossoGargano's shareholders involves the acquisition of the latter's entire share capital. The financial value of the transaction is unknown.

RossoGargano coordinates the various phases of its consortium members' operations by producing and processing tomato-based products and canned foods and vegetables in general. RossoGargano manages and plans the cultivation of raw materials, processes the agricultural products of its members and third parties at its own facilities, and promotes their marketing. RossoGargano has been operating for years in three of De Cecco's main international markets.

The transaction should provide full control of RossoGargano's production chain in a strategic sector for the company, as well as significant structural and logistical quality, ensured by recently upgraded technologies. Completion of the agreement is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close by July 2026.

"With the acquisition of RossoGargano and the launch of the new production lines, the total products sold by the De Cecco Group are expected to increase from 2,700,000 quintals in 2026 to 4,500,000 quintals in 2027, while the Group's overall turnover is estimated to increase from 740 million euros in 2026 to one billion euros in 2027," explains Filippo Antonio De Cecco , Chairman of the Board of Directors of F.lli De Cecco.

Between 2025 and 2029, the De Cecco Group has planned investments totaling €250 million, of which €100 million has already been spent. Intesa Sanpaolo, through its IMI CIB Division, acted as underwriting bank, providing the financial resources necessary to complete the acquisition.