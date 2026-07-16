Partesa (Heineken Italy): Alessandra Cicilloni among Forbes' 100 Most Successful Women

Investing in people and promoting leadership that values skills, diversity, and innovation is a cornerstone of Heineken Italia's culture. This commitment is significantly reinforced today with the inclusion of Alessandra Cicilloni, Transformation Manager at Partesa, a Heineken Italia Group company and leader in sales, distribution, consulting, and training services for the Ho.Re.Ca. channel, among the 100 Successful Women of 2026 selected by Forbes Italia. Each year, the initiative celebrates female professionals who, thanks to their expertise, vision, and ability to innovate, contribute to the country's development in their respective sectors.

Inclusion in this prestigious selection recognizes Alessandra Cicilloni 's professional career and the decisive contribution she has made to Partesa's digital and organizational transformation, significantly impacting innovation in the beverage industry in Italy. This recognition reflects the vision of Heineken Italia, which has long been committed to building a corporate culture based on people empowerment, skills development, and an inclusive leadership model, in the belief that talent, diverse perspectives, and people growth are the driving forces of innovation and value creation.

“Being included among Forbes Italy's 100 Successful Women is an accolade I accept with great pride and gratitude. I see it as the culmination of a journey built together with the many people I've been fortunate enough to work with and grow with over the years,” said Cicilloni . “At Heineken, I found an environment that allowed me to challenge myself, take on responsibility, and contribute concretely to the company's transformation processes. I believe that female leadership isn't just about greater representation, but also the ability to bring diverse perspectives, generate innovation, and create organizations where every person can express their talent. This is how lasting change is born.”

Having joined the Heineken Group in 2011 as a Senior Internal Auditor, after significant experience in consulting, Alessandra Cicilloni has held roles of increasing responsibility in Finance, M&A, and Transformation, distinguishing herself for her ability to combine strategic vision, execution, and a focus on people. Throughout her career, she has led key projects for the business's evolution, from the creation of Partesa's Commercial Controlling function to the implementation of new governance models, and her key contribution to the creation of Partesa Prima.

Today, she is a key figure in the company's digital and organizational transformation journey, leading high-impact initiatives that are redesigning processes, organization, and operating models. This complex transformation goes beyond mere technological innovation and affects the way people collaborate, make decisions, and contribute to the organization's growth, confirming their central role in driving the transformation.

Among the most strategic projects is the go-live of SAP S/4HANA at Partesa, one of the most important milestones in Heineken Italia's digitalization journey, which involved over 40 cross-functional professionals, introducing simpler, more integrated, and data-driven processes to improve the customer and stakeholder experience.

The recognition awarded to Alessandra Cilicioni represents "an achievement that recognizes not only the results achieved, but also the passion, determination, and quality of leadership she demonstrates every day," said Teresa Ferro , People Director of Heineken Italy. "It is a genuine recognition, born of the value of her professional career and the contribution she continues to make to our company's transformation. Alessandra is an example of competence, courage, and vision, and has distinguished herself through her ability to inspire people and organizations, accompanying change with a constant eye on the future."