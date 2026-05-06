Esselunga, Claude Sarrailh is the new CEO

Starting in early November 2026, Claude Sarrailh will assume the role of CEO and General Manager of Italian retailer Esselunga. Gabriele Villa , the current General Manager and a key figure in the company, will leave the company in preparation for retirement.

Claude Sarrailh , currently CEO of Ahold Delhaize for Europe and Indonesia, leads an organization with approximately €40 billion in revenue and 160,000 employees. An international manager with 30 years of retail experience, gained at global groups such as Carrefour, Metro, and Ahold Delhaize, he has developed excellent skills in commercial, supply chain, operations, and digital transformation, leading significant growth and change processes in complex and highly competitive environments.

Sarrailh brings a deep understanding of the retail business and the away-from-home segment, as well as firsthand experience of the Italian market, appreciating its unique nature, richness, and, at the same time, its complexity and level of challenges. From 2014 to 2018, he was CEO of Metro Italy and from 2018 to 2021, CEO of Metro China.

Thanks to its international experience spanning Europe, Russia, and Asia, it stands out for its results- and innovation-oriented approach, with a particular focus on the challenges of Artificial Intelligence and operational efficiency. Its leadership is based on the valorization of people and a strong connection to the local community, key levers for achieving sustainable results over time.

"Almost ten years after my father's passing," explains Marina Caprotti , Executive Chairman of Esselunga, "Esselunga is entering a new phase of evolution and strengthening of its governance. We have chosen a manager with extensive international retail experience, capable of combining vision and operational prowess. His knowledge of global markets, combined with a strong drive for innovation and efficiency, is key to navigating an increasingly competitive environment. We are confident that Claude Sarrailh's contribution will bring new impetus to the company's development and strengthen our brand, in keeping with our strategic plan and the values that have always distinguished us."

New CEO and General Manager Claude Sarrailh added: "I am delighted to join Esselunga and to have the opportunity to lead such a distinctive, high-quality company. Esselunga is an icon of Italian retail, with a strong identity and a unique market position. I look forward to working with the company's people to further enhance their expertise and build on this solid foundation, continuing to strengthen performance and accompanying Esselunga in its next phase of development."