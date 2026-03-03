A Danone manager joins the Stellantis board

Stellantis announced that it has published the agenda and explanatory notes for the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on April 14, 2026, in Amsterdam. "The terms of John Elkann as executive director, and of Robert Peugeot and Henri de Castries as non-executive directors, will expire at the end of the AGM," the statement explains.

John Elkann is "up for re-election to his role upon binding designation by Exor NV, while Robert Peugeot is up for re-election to his role upon binding designation by Établissements Peugeot Frères SA/Peugeot Invest SA," the statement continues.

"Furthermore," the statement adds, "the Stellantis Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the ESG Committee, has decided to propose the re-election of Henri de Castries as a non-executive director and the appointment of Juergen Esser as an additional non-executive director. If elected, all proposed directors will serve two-year terms."



Juergen Esser has solid management experience and a clear ambition to create benchmark value in the industry by leveraging digitally-driven business models. He holds a degree in Economics from Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universität in Bonn, Germany, and currently serves as Deputy CEO and Chief Financial, Technology & Data Officer at Danone.

"The Board," the statement concludes, "believes that his appointment will further strengthen the Board's overall capabilities and operational effectiveness."





