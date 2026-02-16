Changing of the guard at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, the brand that owns Corona Beer, has appointed Nicholas Fink as president and CEO, effective April 13, 2026. Fink , a member of Constellation's Board of Directors since 2021, will succeed current President and CEO Bill Newlands and continue to serve on the company's board. Newlands will step down as president and CEO on April 13, 2026, but will continue to serve as a strategic advisor in the months thereafter to ensure a seamless transition of leadership responsibilities.

"Over the past several years, the Constellation Brands Board of Directors has been engaged in a thoughtful and comprehensive CEO succession planning process, and we are thrilled to welcome Fink as our next President and CEO, " said Chris Baldwin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Constellation Brands. " Fink has a diverse set of leadership experience and is an accomplished beverage alcohol executive with a deep understanding of Constellation's business model, having served on the Board for the past five years. Nick will bring unique perspectives and skills that will benefit Constellation and its stakeholders as we position the company for long-term success in a hyper-competitive and rapidly evolving environment."

Fink brings extensive experience leading multi-category public companies, deep knowledge of the spirits industry, and forward-thinking leadership, with a proven ability to build new growth platforms and strong premium lifestyle brands that evolve with changing consumer needs. Since January 2020, he has served as CEO of Fortune Brands Innovations, a global leader in home, security, and digital products. As CEO, Fink guided Fortune Brands Innovations through the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated its digital transformation, directed the company's evolution into growth sectors, and consistently outperformed the market.

Prior to joining Fortune Brands Innovations, Fink held various senior management roles at Suntory Global Spirits over a nine-year period, including President, Asia Pacific and South America and Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer.

"I am thrilled to join the Constellation Brands team in my new role as President and CEO and to continue building on the company's strong tradition of industry leadership," said Fink . "I have long admired Constellation's ability to build iconic brands that resonate powerfully with consumers. I look forward to getting out there, engaging with team members and industry partners across the company, and collaborating with the Constellation team to further build on the company's core strengths: building great brands and using innovation to address an ever-expanding range of drinking occasions, while developing new growth platforms that address the evolving needs of the spirits landscape."