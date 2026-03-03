Danone: Chiara Gasparrini appointed Director of Operations Italy-Greece

Danone has announced the appointment of Chiara Gasparrini as its new Director of Operations for Italy and Greece. In her new role, Gasparrini will be responsible for leading the Operations processes and teams in both countries, aiming to ensure operational excellence and support business growth.

Having joined Danone in 2009, Chiara Gasparrini has gained extensive experience in Finance, Sales & Marketing, and Operations, holding roles of increasing responsibility over time. After a stint at Kraft Heinz, she returned to Danone in 2016, focusing on Supply Chain Performance and Logistics. She subsequently took on the role of Head of GPS & Supply Planning for Italy and Greece, contributing to the evolution and harmonization of planning processes.

Since 2023, he has held the role of EU Demand Planning Digital Transformation Lead, where he contributed to the development of the Danone Planning Center and the implementation of machine learning-based planning solutions at European level.

“My priority will be to continue to strengthen operational excellence in Italy and Greece, enhancing the skills of the teams and accelerating process innovation, to support sustainable business growth,” said Gasparrini .