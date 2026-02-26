Illva Saronno: Robert Cullis appointed new CCO for its spirits division

Illva Saronno Holding, the Italian multinational known for its Disaronno liqueur, announces a major global organizational update. Effective April 1, 2026, Robert Cullins , currently Executive Vice President Americas and CEO of Disaronno International LLC, will assume the newly created role of Global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), reporting directly to CEO Marco Ferrari .

This is a new internal organization that allows the Group to structure itself even more effectively to face new and increasingly challenging global challenges and to manage a constantly growing portfolio, in light of the announcement of the acquisition of Averna and Zedda Piras from Campari (read EFA News ).

The group boasts a consolidated annual turnover of approximately €400 million, over 800 employees, and a presence in over 160 countries. The international dimension of the Group, founded in Saronno, remains a key pillar, with over 90% of its turnover generated in foreign markets.

In his new role, Robert Cullins - while also continuing to hold the position of CEO of Disaronno International LLC - will be supported by a strong global sales team and will lead the top managers responsible for the various macro-geographical areas in which the Group operates.

With over 30 years of international leadership in the spirits industry, Cullins began his career at E&J Gallo Winery as a Sales Manager and later held commercial leadership roles at Diageo across Asia and Latin America. His previous positions include Executive VP/Managing Director for Shaw Ross International Importers, co-founder and Managing Director of Santa Teresa USA, and President – North Asia for Maxxium Worldwide. Cullins also served as Chief Executive Officer of Stoli Group in Luxembourg and Managing Director of Montenegro Americas, where he launched Montenegro Group's first foreign entity outside of Italy.



