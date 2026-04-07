Alba. City Council meeting in memory of Maria Franca Ferrero.

The Alba (CN) City Council will meet in an open and solemn meeting on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the the Civic Palace. The session will be entirely dedicated to the commemoration of Maria Franca Fissolo Ferrero, widow of Michele Ferrero , son of founder Pietro and creator of the Nutella brand. Maria Franca Ferrero, we remember, passed away on February 12, 2020, at her home in Alba, at the age of 87 (read EFA News ).

The meeting, underlines the press release from the Municipality of Alba, "will represent an institutional moment of reflection and remembrance, in which the municipal administration will pay homage to the figure and the human and civil contributions of Mrs. Ferrero."

The meeting will be held in person with the members of the Council and will be open to the public until all available seats are filled.

The commemoration will also be streamed live on the City of Alba's YouTube channel, allowing for the widest possible community participation.

Mayor Alberto Gatto and City Council President Elena Di Liddo invite citizens to join in this moment of sharing and remembrance.