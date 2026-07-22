Italian cuisine: global value rises to €253 billion

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Italian cuisine worldwide will reach a value of €253 billion in 2025, confirming its position as the most attractive segment for investors. The Italian foodservice sector, the restaurant and out-of-home food consumption market, is expected to be worth €84 billion in 2025, ranking sixth globally. These are the key findings from the seventh edition of the Deloitte Foodservice Market Monitor 2026, the...