Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Italian cuisine: global value rises to €253 billion
The Italian foodservice market is worth 84 billion and places our country in 6th place in the world
Italian cuisine worldwide will reach a value of €253 billion in 2025, confirming its position as the most attractive segment for investors. The Italian foodservice sector, the restaurant and out-of-home food consumption market, is expected to be worth €84 billion in 2025, ranking sixth globally. These are the key findings from the seventh edition of the Deloitte Foodservice Market Monitor 2026, the...
lml - 61958
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency