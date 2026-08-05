Marr: consolidated revenues increase in the first half of the year

The Board of Directors of Marr, a leading Italian company in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice industry, has approved the half-year financial report for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Total consolidated revenues for the first half of 2026 amounted to €1,019.5 million (€994.8 million in the same period of 2025), and those for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €593.5 million (€585.6 million in the second quarter of 2025). Revenue growth was accompanied by an improvement in gross profit, which only partially mitigated increases in transportation costs and product storage costs, due to higher fuel and energy costs, respectively, caused by international geopolitical tensions. Other logistics costs were also impacted by the progressive implementation of operational and logistics redesign measures implemented starting in the second quarter of 2025, and therefore, in the second half of 2026, the comparison with the previous year will be increasingly consistent.

At the end of the first six months of 2026, EBITDA was 39.1 million euros and EBIT was 16.8 million euros, compared to 47.6 million and 27.2 million euros in the first half of 2025. In the second quarter of 2026, EBITDA and EBIT were 31.7 and 19.3 million euros, respectively (37.7 and 26.3 million euros in the second quarter of 2025). At the end of the first six months of 2026, net profit was 3.9 million euros (12.6 million in the same period of 2025) and 10.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 (15.3 million in the second quarter of 2025).

Net Trade Working Capital at June 30, 2026, amounted to €250.8 million, compared to €264.7 million at March 31, 2026, and €193.8 million at June 30, 2025. Net financial debt at June 30, 2026, before the application of IFRS 16, was €268.9 million, compared to €206.8 million at June 30, 2025, reflecting investments of €23.5 million over twelve months, the purchase of treasury shares for €10.9 million, and dividends of €29.5 million distributed in May 2026.

Including the effect of IFRS 16, net financial debt at June 30, 2026, stood at €360.9 million (€296.0 million at June 30, 2025). Consolidated equity at June 30, 2026, amounted to €297.4 million (€315.3 million at June 30, 2025).

With total consolidated revenues of €1,019.5 million, sales revenues for the first half of 2026 amounted to €1,006.4 million (€978.6 million in the first half of 2025), with sales of €585.2 million in the second quarter (€575.2 million in the second quarter of 2025). Sales to customers in the Street Market segment (Independent Commercial Catering) in the first six months of 2026 amounted to €669.3 million (€635.4 million in the first half of 2025), while those for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €403.4 million (€389.9 million in the second quarter of 2025). Bergel+ Srl, which was acquired in January 2026 and leased its operations to parent company Marr SpA in mid-June, contributed €9.6 million to sales in the first six months.

Sales to customers in the National Account segment (Structured Commercial Catering Chains and Groups and Mass Catering) amounted to €240.6 million in the first half of 2026 (€255.3 million in the first half of 2025), with €129.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 (€137.0 million in the second quarter of 2025). Specifically, sales to customers of Chains & Groups (Structured Commercial Catering Chains and Groups) amounted to €124.2 million in the first half of 2026 (€114.9 million in the first six months of 2025) and €75.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 (€71.0 million in the second quarter of 2025).

Overall, sales to customers in the Food & Beverage sector (Street Market and National Account segments) in the first half of 2026 amounted to 909.9 million euros (890.6 million in the first six months of 2025), with 532.5 million euros in the second quarter of 2026 (526.9 million in the second quarter of 2025).

According to data from the Confcommercio Research Office (Conjuntura n. 7, July 2026), consumption (in quantity) of the "public establishments" item relating to meals and out-of-home consumption in Italy in the second quarter of 2026 increased by 0.2% compared to the same period in 2025; while according to TradeLab (Afh Consumer Tracking, July 2026), the number of visits to "Away From Home" (Afh) out-of-home catering establishments in the second quarter of 2026 decreased by 1.0% compared to the same period in 2025.

Sales to customers in the Wholesale segment (for almost all frozen fish products to wholesalers) in the first half of 2026 amounted to 96.5 million euros (88.0 million in the first half of 2025), while those in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to 52.7 million euros (48.3 million in the second quarter of 2025).