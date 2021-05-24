Concours Mondial de Bruxelles launches Food & Rosé Selection

From 4 to 6 June in L'Aquila a unique event dedicated to the best European rosés, including tastings and meetings on the major issues related to pink drinks. Over 120 labels competing from 11 countries

A pink thread that unites the Europe of wine and the gastronomic excellences of Abruzzo in a competition that will decide the best food-rosé pairing of the year: this is in summary the Food & Rosé Selection by CMB, the first edition of the organized challenge from the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, in collaboration with the Abruzzo Region, which from 4 to 6 June brings together personalities from the world of rosé wine and gastronomy of excellence, but also the wines awarded with the Great Medals of Gold and Gold Medals in the first edition of the Rosé Selection by CMB which took place last March in Brussels. In fact, together with the dishes signed by the kitchen of a starred restaurant in L'Aquila, they will be the protagonists of the three days in L'Aquila which, in addition to intense tasting sessions, also includes in-depth meetings and debate on the major issues related to the pink drink.

The new competition was presented today in Rome in the presence of Emanuele Imprudente, vice president of the Abruzzo Region with responsibility for Agriculture; Baudouin Havaux, president of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles and of the Food & Rosé Selection by CMB; Lido Legnini, vice president of the Chieti Pescara Chamber of Commerce; Valentino Di Campli, president of the Consortium for the Protection of Abruzzo Wines.

"In the wake of the success of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, which for almost 30 years has been guiding consumers in the choice of high quality wines worldwide - said Havaux -, we have decided to organize a new competition this year which, in addition to placing the accent on a global phenomenon such as that of rosé wines, aims to identify their best match with food. A new evaluation criterion, therefore, compared to the traditional methods promoted by the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles focused exclusively on wine and organoleptic aspects, which will trace various trends in terms of food and pink wine pairing".

All against the background of Abruzzo, one of the most suitable Italian territory for the production of rosé wines, Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC in the lead, which with 6.2 million bottles per year represents 7% of the product bottled among the Abruzzo PDOs, contributing decisively to the success of this type and to the positioning of Italy at the top of the world in terms of exports (second step of the podium in value, with 20% of the total shares, and third in volume with 13%, according to the latest data available from the World Rosé Observatory).

"Agri-food and more particularly viticulture - added Imprudente -, are two real jewels of our region and, not surprisingly, contribute strongly both to the local economy and to the quality of the Italian offer appreciated throughout the world, known as 'Italian Life Style'. Having the honor of organizing the first edition of the Food & Rosé Selection therefore represents not only a strategic opportunity to promote the excellence of Abruzzo, through the expressions of its territory ranging from wine to oil, from cheeses to cured meats, to fishery products and typical products of excellence, but also to offer a renewed impetus to the competitiveness of our territories rich in history, art and landscape beauties, without forgetting the countless naturalistic attractions between sea and mountains".

Over 120 labels competing from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia. Forty-five international expert tasters - including sommeliers, critics, buyers, journalists and representatives of organizations - will play the role of judges to define the most suitable gastronomic combination for each medal wine and therefore to assign the Food & Rosé Selection Trophies.