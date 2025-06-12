Fantini plants a new flag in Spain

The Italian Fantini wine group has made a major move abroad and is thus opening up to new and extraordinary prospects for further growth: in recent days it has acquired ownership of the former Venta la Vega winery in Spain, a prestigious boutique winery that will allow Fantini to plan a development that until recently would have been unthinkable, with the possibility of increasing its current Iberian production tenfold in the space of a decade and further increasing its already high level of quality.

The news represents a turning point for the wine group that since its beginning in 1994, starting from Ortona in Abruzzo, has gradually become one of the main export companies in Southern Italy, thanks to a careful policy dedicated to the highest quality and marketing research. The acquisition of ex Venta la Vega does not deny the consolidated business model that Fantini has successfully pursued in recent years - in short: not having its own vineyards, but making agreements with the winemakers-custodians of the territory, supporting them with young and selected winemakers and thus forming a "federation" of wineries, mostly scattered in Southern Italy, in which the care of the vines was entrusted directly to those who know all the secrets - but it integrates it and becomes functional to the sensational results obtained in recent years precisely in Iberian soil.

In Castile, in fact, and to be precise in Alpera, the wine group landed already in 2021 by associating Finca Fella, a mosaic of 1300-1400 hectares in total, suited to heroic agriculture, as they are located between 900 and 1250 meters above sea level with very old vineyards. This has allowed us to launch bottles on the market that have obtained flattering and surprising results both in terms of sales and quality. "Finca Fella is growing so rapidly that we felt the need to be able to increase production volumes and to continue to raise the already high quality levels at the same time," explains Valentino Sciotti , founder and CEO of Fantini. "We always remain faithful to the concept of a boutique winery, which is never tied to quantities but to the ability to work with the utmost attention to detail. As we grew more and more, we risked no longer being able to do so." Hence the important acquisition. The former Venta la Vega winery will be integrated into Finca Fella, making it its own, as well as the now consolidated brand.

It is 60 hectares of land. But above all, it is a modern and structured winery that boasts strong development potential: just think that today Finca Fella produces just over a million bottles a year, while these numbers could now multiply up to 10 million (in total, today, Fantini's overall production is 22-23 million bottles, "in 10 years our Spanish subsidiary could therefore become the largest company in the group"). The acquisition, in addition to allowing Fantini to equip itself with an important asset for winemaking, will associate with it the winemakers already linked to the winery, a reality within an 800-hectare estate of which 231 are vineyards.