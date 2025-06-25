Federvini: Giacomo Ponti is the new president

In an international context marked by wars, geopolitical instability, commercial uncertainties and cultural challenges, the Italian wine, spirits and vinegar sector confirms itself as a pillar of the national agri-food sector. According to Nomisma data for the Federvini Observatory, in 2024 overall exports reached 10.5 billion euros, with a positive trade balance of 8.9 billion, strengthening Italian leadership on international markets. A 21.5 billion euro supply chain that includes a production network of over 40 thousand industrial companies, guaranteeing employment for over 81 thousand direct workers. The data were presented today during the Federvini general assembly, which also marked the handover at the helm of the Federation: Giacomo Ponti was appointed new president, taking over from Micaela Pallini .

At the same time, the Assembly approved the renewal of the governance of Federvini, with the appointment of vice-presidents Aldo Davoli and Piero Mastroberardino , of Albiera Antinori , president of the Wine Group, of Leonardo Vena , president of the Spirits Group and of Sabrina Federzoni , president of the Aceti Group.

At the helm of the historic family business founded in 1787 in Ghemme, Ponti represents the ninth generation of a company that is a symbol of Italian vinegar and preserve production. With his appointment, for the first time a representative of the vinegar sector assumes the presidency of the Federation, confirming the growing centrality of all the supply chains represented by Federvini. A choice that strengthens the bond between entrepreneurial tradition and representation of Made in Italy agri-food.

“I accept this role with a sense of responsibility,” said the new president Ponti , “in a complex historical phase, marked by strong international tensions and uncertainties. Federvini will continue to represent our companies with strength and competence, enhancing their quality, sustainability and economic centrality. Among the priority objectives of my mandate is the strengthening of the international competitiveness of our sector, protecting first and foremost the cultural value of all sectors, from wines to spirits to vinegars, which constitute an economic heritage of extraordinary prestige for our country.”

“I leave the Presidency with pride and gratitude,” said Micaela Pallini , “for the work carried out in complex years, in which we have strengthened the role of our supply chains in Italy and Europe. We have defended the cultural and social value of our production model, supported competitiveness and promoted conscious consumption. My best wishes go to Giacomo Ponti : he will be able to lead Federvini with vision and determination.”