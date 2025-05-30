Prosecco will be sold under his name in Africa

The registration of the Prosecco brand in Kenya became operational yesterday, 29 May, and was officially announced on 28 February 2025. The Prosecco Doc Protection Consortium announced that, alongside the registration of the trademark, it was made official the recognition of the geographical indication by countries belonging to OAPI, the African Intellectual Property Organization. In Kenya the trademark registration is valid for ten years, whereas the application to OAPI has an unlimited duration.

There are 17 countries included in the OAPI Organization: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Chad and Togo.

These are two important achievements in terms of protection for Prosecco Doc, two certificates that make official the fact that only Prosecco conforming to the Production Specification may be marketed under this name in Kenya and OAPI territories, to protect consumers and Italian producers.

"Over the years -explains the president of the Prosecco Consortium Doc Giancarlo Guidolin reported by Il Sole 24 Ore- we have conducted a structured and far-sighted strategy for the protection of the Denomination, extending the protection of Prosecco in the main international markets through registration of the trademark or Geographical Indication. The focus today is on countries with high strategic potential, marked by a strong tourist influx and particularly dynamic economic growth prospects, such as the African continent. The recent awards will be useful tools for the Consortium to assess future actions, always aiming to increase exports also to these new emerging markets".



