Autogrill: new Bali airport agreement

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Autogrill Group, through its subsidiary HmsHost International, has been awarded a new contract in Indonesia at the "Ngurah Rai" international airport in Bali. The agreement, with estimated revenues of over 59 million euros for five years, provides for the opening of five new premises, thus helping to strengthen the Group's presence as the main travel catering operator.With the opening of the...