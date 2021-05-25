AB InBev ratifies investments in Chile

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The beer giant AB InBev (ABI) has ratified its new investments in Chile. According to what Ice da Santiago reports today on "Diario Financiero", the main challenge is to increase its participation in the Chilean national market, which for decades it was dominated by the Compañía de Cervecerías Unidas (CCU), controlled by the Luksic Group and the Dutch Heineken. CCU is estimated to control around 60...