Duties. Spain. Agriculture Minister: "We will firmly defend our interests"

The Spanish Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, today highlighted his country's agri-food potential and export capacity. Planas noted that agri-food exports represent 20% of the total value exported nationally, with more than 75.4 billion euros between February 2024 and January 2025. These are record figures that, the minister stressed, are only possible thanks to the work and dedication of farmers, ranchers and fishermen, as well as the agri-food industry as a whole. For this reason, according to the minister, the European Union and Spain will defend producers affected by US tariffs with tools designed to preserve Spain's important export potential and the fundamental role it plays in the EU's strategic food autonomy. "We will defend our interests rigorously and firmly," he said.

The minister also highlighted the government's commitment to maintaining and diversifying markets, such as the recent agreement with Mersosur, which is pending ratification and represents an excellent opportunity. "We are confident that we will continue to progress and expand our market to bring our excellent food to every corner of the world."

Planas today inaugurated Salón Gourmets, the International Quality Food and Drink Exhibition, which will be held until April 10 at the Ifema exhibition center in Madrid. This fair, dedicated to high-end products, represents, according to the minister , a great opportunity for the international promotion and marketing of local products and allows companies to network and strengthen their economies. He also highlighted that Spanish agricultural and food products have 407 differentiated quality standards, 387 of which are registered in the EU, which represent an economic value of more than 7.7 billion euros and generate employment for more than 334,000 farmers and ranchers in 8,300 industrial sectors throughout the country.

The minister also highlighted the fundamental role of quality figures in the development of rural areas. The marketing of products that owe their specificity to the geographical environment in which they are produced can be very beneficial for rural areas, especially the less privileged ones. Among other things, it improves farmers' income and contributes to the settlement of the population, promoting the economic, social and environmental sustainability of the territories.