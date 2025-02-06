China-Kyrgyzstan: Technical tests for agro-trade cooperation

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Among China's new agro-trade partners is also Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Prime Minister of the Central Asian country Bakyt Torobaev held a series of meetings with representatives of Chinese companies and organizations to expand cooperation. The main focus is on the implementation of projects in the fields of agriculture, trade and infrastructure. According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water and Agriculture, the...