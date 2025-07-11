US tariffs: Trump imposes 35% on Canada, now it's the EU's turn.

Hit by 50%, Brazil is focusing entirely on Asian, Middle Eastern and South markets.

After a tentative and seemingly conciliatory phase, Donald Trump is back on the offensive. The American president has imposed 35% tariffs on neighboring Canada, simultaneously announcing a letter to the European Union outlining the new tariff plan. In an interview with NBC, the tycoon explained his intention to raise the generalized tariffs on most trading partners from 10% to 15-20%. According to Trump, the new tariffs will have no negative impact on stock markets or inflation.

"All countries will pay, whether it's 20% or 15%. We will find a solution," he said. Canada will be subject to tariffs starting August 1st. The Canadian prime minister was the last to receive the US president's letter on the tariffs, while other countries are negotiating, hoping to reach an agreement by July 21st.

Meanwhile, following the imposition of 50% tariffs, the Brazilian government is taking countermeasures. According to a news agency report, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Carlos Fávaro stated that the Lula government is already taking proactive action to minimize the economic impact, given what he called "the U.S. government's indecent action in imposing a 50% tax on Brazilian exports."

"I have convened the main representative bodies of the most affected sectors – orange juice, beef, and coffee – so that together we can expand the actions already undertaken during President Lula 's two and a half years in office: expanding markets, reducing trade barriers, and offering growth opportunities to Brazilian agriculture."

Fávaro emphasized that he will strengthen negotiations with key markets in South Asia, the Middle East, and the Global South, as these regions have significant consumption potential and could represent an alternative for Brazilian exports.