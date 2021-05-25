Reopenings, wine events in attendance are back

A summer Wine Experience in Tuscany of great red wines, guests of the sixteenth-century rural village of the Fattoria del Colle di Trequanda, overlooking the suggestive Crete Senesi. A new and unique program designed "tailor-made" for tourists - winelovers, which not only aims to meet the needs of those who are eager to return to travel safely in the post-pandemic, but also aligns itself with the trends of the new way of living the tourist experience, or participating as protagonists in the activities making the holiday unique and unforgettable.



A trend that Donatella Cinelli Colombini, wine producer (Fattoria del Colle and Casato Prime Donne in Montalcino), founder of the Wine Tourism Movement and creator of the Cantine Aperte day, was able to interpret before anyone else, so much so as to make the Fattoria del Colle the first Wine Destination in Tuscany with a daily program of animations that involve the tourist in a participatory way and with wine tastings of the highest level even outdoors, all immersed in unspoiled nature surrounded by a landscape of rare beauty.

Guided tours of the chapel and the historic gardens, the vegetable garden with edible flowers to taste, aromatic herbs to touch and the most ancient essences including pepper, aglione, cola absinthe to discover and the vineyards start again at the Fattoria del Colle. to know the particularities of Sangiovese and the ancient Tuscan grape Foglia Tonda. But above all in the cellar, with itinerant tastings at the Fattoria del Colle di Chianti Superiore, Orcia DOC and Supertuscan as well as extra virgin olive oil. The visit to the cellar is also renewed with an original tasting room for vineyard experiences. And then there is the Raviggiolo cheese, whose preparation can be assisted with an original Cacio Experience. And there will be, in the weekend program, the Wine Experience par excellence, or the winemaker's game for a day. With which each guest, followed by an expert taster who will dispense advice on how to balance the various elements of the wine, will be able to produce their own Supertuscan to label with a personalized name and take home.



An agenda full of interesting ideas that are completed with an excursion to the Brunello di Montalcino cellar at Casato Prime Donne di Montalcino for an exclusive taste of Rosso, Brunello di Montalcino and Brunello Riserva, accompanied by trekking itineraries in the organic vineyards of Sangiovese and artistic installations such as the Modernacolo created for Carla Fendi, the frame for selfies as well as the frescoes that introduce visitors to the history of Montalcino and the production secrets of Brunello. With 336 hectares of organic vineyards and olive groves, cereal fields and woods, the Fattoria del Colle is the ideal starting point for those who love walking and relaxing in contact with nature, admiring views of rare beauty that become the protagonists of a true and its own "landscape therapy", through equipped parks, naturalistic and panoramic paths to learn about the different varieties of vines and the vegetative cycle of plants, a Fantabosco where adults and children can have fun and a marked path for a "photographic safari" with most beautiful landscape views.