Sweet Products Group winks at the Cémoi chocolaterie

If the "wedding" takes place, the impact on the chocolate market, not only in Europe, will be strong: the new entity will invoice 1.2 billion euros, employ 5,000 people and manage 24 production plants in Europe, the United States and England and Ivory Coast

Cémoi, the number one chocolate producer in France, announced last week that negotiations are underway with the Belgian company Sweet Products, although the amount of the transaction has not yet been disclosed. The Belgian Sweet Products Group, which includes the Baronie Group and the Belgian Ice Cream Group, operates 7 chocolate factories located in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, as well as two ice cream production sites in Belgium and a caramel factory in UK. The Group's portfolio already includes brands such as Jacques, Alpia, Sarotti, Alprose, Duc d'O and Ijsboerke, so if the deal were to be concluded, it could have a strong impact on the entire chocolate market, not only in Europe.

The Cémoi Group is the leading chocolate producer in France, with 14 production sites and a total of 3,200 employees. It sells 200,000 tons of chocolates and sweets every year for a turnover of 750 million euros (data referring to 2020). In addition to its own brand products, it massively supplies the French food industry, from producers to professional users of chocolate, such as chocolate shops, pastry shops, restaurants and large retailers.

In a press release, Cémoi announced that if the two companies merge, the new entity will have a turnover of 1.2 billion euros and employ 5,000 people. From the merger or acquisition of the two - the nature of the potential transaction is not yet completely clear - a world leader could therefore be born that would manage 24 production plants in Europe, the United States, England and the Ivory Coast.