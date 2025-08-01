Preziosi Food sold to a Maltese group

Foster Clark Products, a Maltese industrial group owned by Francis Busuttil & Sons Limited and operating in the food sector under the Foster Clark's brand, has completed the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Preziosi Food , a company specializing in the production of savoury snacks for the biggest names in organised distribution in Italy and Europe and under its own brand Salati Preziosi.

Preziosi Food generated revenues of over €86 million in 2024, with an EBITDA of 13%. Majority-owned by the investment funds Vertis SGR and HAT Sicaf, and a minority stake held by Grani & Partners (Promotica group) and other investors, the company has consolidated, under the leadership of Lorenzo Caporaletti - who will remain at the helm of the company - a leadership position in the savory snacks segment, establishing itself as a strategic partner for major retailers and large-scale retail trade.

The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this transaction, FCP acquires the company, brands, and manufacturing facility of Preziosi Food in Melfi, Basilicata, which employs approximately 200 people and produces over 130 million packets of chips, popcorn, and other salty snacks annually. This acquisition represents FCP's first in Italy and, as a statement explains, "is part of the external growth strategy initiated by the group to strengthen its presence in Europe. It represents an important strategic step for the company, which thus provides an advanced industrial platform and a strategic presence in Italy in the salty, sweet, and confectionery snacks sectors."

Joseph Busuttil , President and CEO of Foster Clark Products Ltd., commented: "This acquisition represents an important strategic step for our expansion in Europe and allows us to enter the Italian market through an industrial player of excellence. We recognize in Preziosi Food an entrepreneurial culture and a capacity for innovation that we fully share, and we are excited to embark on this new journey together."

Amedeo Giurazza, CEO of Vertis SGR, stated: "The development and sale of Preziosi Food represents a virtuous example of industrial growth supported by private equity funds in Southern Italy. We thank CEO Lorenzo Caporaletti for guiding the company by identifying investments in technology and employment that have yielded significant results. Today, the company is a splendid enterprise rooted in a challenging region that has distinguished itself for its industrial development capabilities. Its identified and future development potential has thus attracted the interest of a leading international investor."

Lorenzo Caporaletti , CEO of Preziosi Food, commented: "Joining FCP represents an opportunity to further accelerate our growth, combining industrial expertise, strategic vision, and international presence. Operational and managerial continuity will ensure stability and new prospects for both our customers and our people."

Foster Clark Products Ltd. is part of the Francis Busuttil & Sons Ltd. holding company, one of Malta's leading companies, owner of the Foster Clark's brand, renowned for its quality and wide range of powdered beverage, dessert, and baking products. The company boasts a vast geographical presence, exporting to over 70 countries, particularly in the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia.