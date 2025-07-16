Bayer Crop Science: The Italian market is among the leading in Europe

Bayer celebrated 125 years of presence in Italy: the group is present in our country with its Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health and Crop Science divisions, graphically represented on the commemorative stamp issued by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (see EFA News article ). For the occasion, EFA News interviewed Patrick Gerlich , CEO of Bayer Crop Science Italy.

What does this anniversary mean for Bayer Crop Science?

For Crop Science, this anniversary is a significant event, a major milestone, and a reflection of our commitment to the Italian territory. Bayer's footprint in Italy is significant; we have invested significantly over the last 10-15 years. I believe the issuance of this stamp is a significant recognition of Bayer's commitment to the country, both in healthcare and agriculture. Bayer is primarily known for its pharmaceutical industry, rather than as a crop protection or seed company. The graphic representation of all three divisions (green for agriculture, white for pharmaceuticals, and red for genetics) illustrates our life science approach.

Is the Italian market important to you?

The Italian market has always been important to us. Today, it is even more so, especially due to business growth over the last five to six years. This has led to Italy being strategically recognized as one of the four most important EU countries and among the top ten globally. This is a positive sign, confirming that what we are doing in Italy is the right thing. This confirms that we are on the right path. The Italian market offers numerous opportunities to continue this successful path, both in the fields of crop protection products (conventional and organic) and seeds.

What innovations are you focusing on?

First, on Preceon, an efficient, short-stature corn, more resistant to strong winds, with higher yields, and managed with a cutting-edge digital platform. We will also launch new hybrids using this technology, and each year we will bring 2-3 new hybrid types to market to meet the needs of various Italian agronomic situations. We will also present a new organic product that will be released to the market in 2026: a biostimulant based on garlic oil extract, which helps the plant protect itself from various diseases. Finally, we are testing another biostimulant called Elizea, which, in the early phenological phase, helps corn better withstand severe drought. The same technology is being tested for grapevines, and perhaps in 2027 we will have new developments available.

This is a unique moment. How do you see the future of agriculture, especially in light of climate change and regulatory challenges, especially in Europe (see the Green Deal and the reduction in crop protection products)?

We're familiar with these issues, and we know there's a greater awareness, even at the European regulatory level, that the approach we had a few years ago on the Green Deal was perhaps too ideological and not based on open dialogue enough. With the new vision for agriculture in the EU, this aspect has improved, with a focus on openness to different technologies. This makes me very optimistic. The challenges facing agriculture are countless: climate change and a difficult situation for conventional chemistry. The molecules on the market today are under increasing pressure; we will certainly lose some in the coming years and will struggle to register new ones: the processes are currently not very flexible. I see a strong shift toward the search for alternative solutions, and this is the source of my optimism. Agrochemicals will play an important role in the future as well, but they won't be the only solution. To increase profitability, protect the environment, and simultaneously drive market evolution, we will need a broad portfolio of conventional and organic crop protection products, top-quality seeds, and digital tools. I am convinced that we have all the tools to support farmers and overcome the challenges we face.

Having been present in Italy for so long is more than just a historical fact: it's a story of people, of local communities, and of trust built day after day. We look to the next 125 years with the same enthusiasm and the same sense of responsibility. The fact that Italy is now at the heart of Bayer's global "Champions League" confirms that we are moving in the right direction. The challenges will be many, but with passion, innovation, and local roots, we will continue to write a success story together.