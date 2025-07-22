Nestlé: Milo Pro coming next in Southeast Asia

To help teens and young adults maintain an active lifestyle, Nestlé recently launched Milo Pro. With three times the protein content of traditional Milo drinks, Milo Pro can be enjoyed conveniently on the go by those who want to fuel their passion for sports and adventure. Recently launched in Indonesia, Milo Pro will be distributed throughout Southeast Asia next year.

“High-protein foods and drinks are becoming increasingly popular around the world due to the benefits of this essential nutrient,” said Serena Aboutboul, Senior Vice President and Head of Nutrition at Nestlé.

"In Southeast Asia, 57% of adolescents want to include more protein-rich foods in their diets. At the same time, however, research shows that adolescents in Indonesia, as in many other parts of Asia, are not meeting their daily protein needs. To make it easier to get the right amount of protein every day, along with other important nutrients, we've launched Milo Pro in a convenient ready-to-drink format or as an easy-to-mix powder."

Protein helps young children grow and develop rapidly. It builds and repairs body tissue and contributes to the production of important substances like enzymes, antibodies, and hormones, which the body needs to function. Milo Pro is designed to offer the perfect balance of flavor and texture, while ensuring high nutritional value.

As a brand, Milo is firmly rooted in promoting sports through grassroots activities. In keeping with this spirit, Nestlé collaborates with key figures in the world of sports and lifestyle to raise awareness and educate young people about the importance of protein in a fun and engaging way, leveraging the popularity of the Milo brand in Asia.