Federvini: Micaela Pallini is the new president

The General Assembly of Federvini, the Italian confindustrial association of producers of wines, spirits and vinegars, elected the new leaders: Micaela Pallini (Pallini), former President of the Spiriti Group, is the new President of Federvini, succeeding Sandro Boscaini (Masi Agricola) who led the association for two terms, since 2014. Piero Mastroberardino (Mastroberardino) and Aldo Davoli (Gruppo Campari) have been appointed as vice-presidency of the Federation.

The heads of the group councils were also appointed. At the top of the Wine Group the new President is Albiera Antinori (Marchesi Antinori), assisted by the Vice Presidents Piernicola Leone De Castris (Leone De Castris) and Ettore Nicoletto (Bertani). Spirits Group: President Giuseppe D'Avino (Strega Alberti Benevento), Vice-presidents Mauro Balestrini (Diageo) and Leonardo Vena (Lucano 1894). Aceti Group: President Giacomo Ponti (Ponti), Vice President Sabrina Federzoni (Monari Federzoni).

The Assembly addressed particular thanks to the outgoing President for the entire activity carried out and, in particular, for the commitment made in the last very difficult year of the pandemic.