Autogrill approved data for the first four months

The board of directors of Autogrill SpA examined and approved the consolidated revenue figures for the first four months to 30 April 2021. Autogrill recorded revenues of € 530.7 million from 962.6 million in the same period of 2020, down by 44.9% at current exchange rates (-42.1% at constant exchange rates). The motorway channel continues to prove more resilient than the others. The like-for-like performance of revenues (calculated by adjusting revenues at constant exchange rates from the impact of new openings, closings, acquisitions, disposals and the calendar effect) was equal to -41% with 64% of the total points of sale open to end of the quarter.

On the liquidity front, the group has cash and credit lines available for approximately 600 million at 30 April, including a new term loan of 100 million. The guidance to 2021 and the objectives to 2024, revised last March to reflect the impact of the sale of the US highway business, remain confirmed. In Europe, revenues amounted to 228 million, -23.9% at current exchange rates (-23.6% at constant exchange rates), with a like-for-like performance of -18.3%, thanks to the contribution of the motorway channel. In the area, 80% of the total points of sale are open, of which: 91% in Italy, 61% other European countries. In Italy, revenues limited the decline to -4.1% to 166 million, while in the other European countries the decline was 51% to 61.8 million.